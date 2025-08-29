Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vardhman Textiles Ltd witnessed volume of 8.76 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.56 lakh shares

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd, Granules India Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 August 2025.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd witnessed volume of 8.76 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.56 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.65% to Rs.437.85. Volumes stood at 15.9 lakh shares in the last session.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd witnessed volume of 3.63 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.26 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.32% to Rs.685.65. Volumes stood at 2.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd clocked volume of 2400 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 856 shares. The stock gained 1.07% to Rs.6,354.45. Volumes stood at 233 shares in the last session.

Granules India Ltd registered volume of 1.72 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 78131 shares. The stock rose 3.43% to Rs.483.40. Volumes stood at 1.92 lakh shares in the last session.

RBL Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 7.34 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.36 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.29% to Rs.262.45. Volumes stood at 13.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Omaxe rallies after arm approves Rs 19 cr NCD issue to AIF

Kitex Garments gains as arm starts commercial production in Telangana

TCS inkspact with Unilab to modernize core business systems

NSE SME ARC Insulation & Insulators debuts with sparks, then cools under market heat

Infosys joins hands with Mastercard to scale cross-border payments

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story