Volumes jump at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd, Granules India Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 August 2025.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd witnessed volume of 8.76 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.56 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.65% to Rs.437.85. Volumes stood at 15.9 lakh shares in the last session.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd witnessed volume of 3.63 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.26 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.32% to Rs.685.65. Volumes stood at 2.32 lakh shares in the last session. Procter & Gamble Health Ltd clocked volume of 2400 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 856 shares. The stock gained 1.07% to Rs.6,354.45. Volumes stood at 233 shares in the last session. Granules India Ltd registered volume of 1.72 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 78131 shares. The stock rose 3.43% to Rs.483.40. Volumes stood at 1.92 lakh shares in the last session.