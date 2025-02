ATV Projects India standalone net profit rises 36.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.59% to Rs 15.67 crore

Net profit of ATV Projects India rose 36.89% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 33.59% to Rs 15.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.15.6711.7311.8712.531.931.481.661.201.671.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News