Sundaram Brake Linings standalone net profit declines 71.84% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.13% to Rs 88.30 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Brake Linings declined 71.84% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.13% to Rs 88.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 84.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.88.3084.803.067.042.575.331.023.710.893.16

