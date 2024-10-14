AU Small Finance Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 686.8, down 0.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.18% in last one year as compared to a 27.32% rally in NIFTY and a 16.87% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 686.8, down 0.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 25122. The Sensex is at 81953.1, up 0.7%.AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has eased around 4.47% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51172.3, up 1.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.23 lakh shares in last one month.

