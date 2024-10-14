Coal India Ltd soars 1.28%, rises for third straight session

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 499.25, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 60.02% in last one year as compared to a 27.35% gain in NIFTY and a 52.14% gain in the Nifty Energy index. Coal India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 499.25, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 25128.5. The Sensex is at 81949.88, up 0.7%. Coal India Ltd has added around 1.22% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41515.8, down 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 75.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 499, up 0.99% on the day. Coal India Ltd is up 60.02% in last one year as compared to a 27.35% gain in NIFTY and a 52.14% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 20.34 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

