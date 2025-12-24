AU Small Finance Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 974.75, down 0.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 77.78% in last one year as compared to a 10.22% rally in NIFTY and a 15.72% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 974.75, down 0.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0% on the day, quoting at 26176.7. The Sensex is at 85511.96, down 0.02%.AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has gained around 3.25% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59299.55, down 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.74 lakh shares in last one month.