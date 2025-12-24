D B Corp Ltd spurts 1.02%, rises for third straight session

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 262.5, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.62% in last one year as compared to a 10.28% fall in NIFTY and a 22.92% fall in the Nifty Media index.

D B Corp Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 262.5, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 26192.75. The Sensex is at 85534.68, up 0.01%. D B Corp Ltd has added around 1.63% in last one month.