Home / Markets / Capital Market News / D B Corp Ltd spurts 1.02%, rises for third straight session

D B Corp Ltd spurts 1.02%, rises for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 262.5, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.62% in last one year as compared to a 10.28% fall in NIFTY and a 22.92% fall in the Nifty Media index.

D B Corp Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 262.5, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 26192.75. The Sensex is at 85534.68, up 0.01%. D B Corp Ltd has added around 1.63% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1413.6, up 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 63447 shares today, compared to the daily average of 69484 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.46 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sun TV Network Ltd rises for third straight session

Castrol India Ltd spurts 5.91%, up for third straight session

RBL Bank Ltd soars 1.15%, rises for fifth straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 5.95%, up for fifth straight session

Prime Focus Ltd up for fifth session

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story