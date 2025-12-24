RBL Bank Ltd soars 1.15%, rises for fifth straight session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 307.1, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 89.09% in last one year as compared to a 10.29% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.06% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28501.55, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 40.79 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 307.45, up 1.25% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is up 89.09% in last one year as compared to a 10.29% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.06% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.