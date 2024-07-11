Ahluwalia Contracts soars on Rs 893-cr order win

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) surged 5.53% to Rs 1,498.60 after the civil construction company secured an order for development of Lal Bahadur International Airport, Varanasi worth Rs 893.48 crore.

The order entails construction of new terminal building, allied works on engineering, procurement and construction mode.

The project is to be executed in 36 months and the size of contract is Rs 893.48 crore.

Ahluwalia Contracts' project portfolio encompasses projects across residential and commercial complexes, hotels, institutional buildings, hospitals and corporate offices, information technology (IT) parks and industrial complexes.

The civil construction company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 199.80 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 72.16 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 34.83% year on year to Rs 1,163.66 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

