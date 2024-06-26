AU Small Finance Bank Ltd spurts 1.93%, up for five straight sessions

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 695.4, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.26% in last one year as compared to a 26.71% gain in NIFTY and a 19.87% gain in the Nifty Bank.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 695.4, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 23844.2. The Sensex is at 78544.02, up 0.63%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has added around 9.58% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52606, up 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 57.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 698.7, up 2.47% on the day. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is down 7.26% in last one year as compared to a 26.71% gain in NIFTY and a 19.87% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 31.79 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News