AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 26.34% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 14.93% to Rs 4727.47 crore

Net profit of AU Small Finance Bank rose 26.34% to Rs 667.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 528.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 14.93% to Rs 4727.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4113.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4727.474113.4853.8752.89884.17703.23884.17703.23667.66528.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News