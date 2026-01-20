Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 26.34% in the December 2025 quarter

AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 26.34% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Total Operating Income rise 14.93% to Rs 4727.47 crore

Net profit of AU Small Finance Bank rose 26.34% to Rs 667.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 528.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 14.93% to Rs 4727.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4113.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income4727.474113.48 15 OPM %53.8752.89 -PBDT884.17703.23 26 PBT884.17703.23 26 NP667.66528.45 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SRF Q3 PAT climbs 60% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 5/sh

Pfizer announces change in senior management

Bajaj Electricals announces its foray into wires business

Quicktouch Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.48 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Vikram Solar consolidated net profit rises 416.04% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story