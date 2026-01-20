Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quicktouch Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.48 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Quicktouch Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.48 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 94.31% to Rs 0.91 crore

Net loss of Quicktouch Technologies reported to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 94.31% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.9115.99 -94 OPM %-305.4919.45 -PBDT-2.913.43 PL PBT-4.391.47 PL NP-3.480.62 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vikram Solar consolidated net profit rises 416.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Cyient DLM consolidated net profit rises 2.18% in the December 2025 quarter

V R Films & Studios reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Mega Nirman & Industries standalone net profit rises 227.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Indiamart Intermesh consolidated net profit rises 55.62% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story