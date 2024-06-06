Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurionpro Solutions unit partners with Yoma Bank, Myanmar

Image
Jun 06 2024
For transformation of Yoma Bank's SME lending operations

Integro Technologies, a subsidiary of Aurionpro Solutions today announced its partnership with Yoma Bank in Myanmar, to revolutionize their SME lending operations. Integro Technologies is a high end, pioneering provider of Lending Platforms that will deploy its cutting-edge SmartLender Commercial Loan Origination solution for the bank.

By leveraging the SmartLender platform, Yoma Bank aims to achieve its business objectives in the SME credit sector. Together with Integro Technologies as the joint implementation partner, the platform will introduce a range of features. These include the integration of a scorecard-based obligor risk rating, financial spreading and analysis, automated approval process based on approval matrix, API-driven interfaces to streamline the SME lending process, robust policy exception and early warning capabilities. These enhancements will lay a solid foundation for Yoma Bank's credit activities, ultimately leading to improved credit risk management, higher asset quality, enhanced customer experience, and reduced time-to-market.

Jun 06 2024

