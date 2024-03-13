Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Auro Pharma's arm restarts distribution of aseptic products

Auro Pharma's arm restarts distribution of aseptic products

Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Eugia Pharma Specialities, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma has started re-distribution of aseptic products manufactured at Unit III, a formulation manufacturing facility located in Telangana, which was temporarily stopped.

Earlier, the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspected Unit-III from 22 January to 2 February 2024. The inspection closed with 9 observations. The company then decided to temporarily stop manufacturing on certain lines to conduct holistic investigation and corresponding partial distribution thereto.

The company expects to start commercial production from the aseptic lines of the said facility in a phased manner beginning next week and to re-start all the lines by 15 April 2024.

Aurobindo Pharma is principally engaged in manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic pharmaceuticals and related services.

The drug maker reported 90.58% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 936.29 crore on 13.82% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,271.23 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip fell 1.09% to trade at Rs 1,032.95 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

