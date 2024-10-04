Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BLS completes acquisition of Dubai-based Citizenship Invest

Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
BLS International Services today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of 100% stake in Citizenship Invest (CI), a Dubai-based firm specializing in fast-track investor programs for residency and citizenship across more than 15 countries.

BLS, through its wholly owned subsidiary BLS International FZE, UAE, acquired CI for a total purchase consideration of USD 31 million (Rs 260 crore), fully funded through internal accruals. All necessary government and regulatory approvals were obtained ahead of schedule.

For the calendar year 2023, Citizenship Invest reported audited revenues of USD 9.6 million (Rs 81 crore) and an EBITDA of USD 4.4 million (Rs 37 crore), with a robust EBITDA margin of 45%. The company experienced notable growth in 2023, with a 28% increase in revenue and a 43% rise in EBITDA.

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 7:23 PM IST

