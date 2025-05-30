Panjon standalone net profit rises 360.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 165.96% to Rs 13.83 crore

Net profit of Panjon rose 360.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 165.96% to Rs 13.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 231.25% to Rs 0.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 142.71% to Rs 30.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

13.835.2030.4612.552.31-0.772.04-0.320.310.210.760.380.230.050.530.160.230.050.530.16

