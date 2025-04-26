Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurum Proptech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.20 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Aurum Proptech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.20 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 17.72% to Rs 70.41 crore

Net Loss of Aurum Proptech reported to Rs 7.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.72% to Rs 70.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 33.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 55.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.26% to Rs 263.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 214.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales70.4159.81 18 263.84214.05 23 OPM %22.1824.31 -17.431.45 - PBDT13.9412.91 8 37.89-3.85 LP PBT-9.00-5.22 -72 -44.47-76.36 42 NP-7.20-4.52 -59 -33.37-55.75 40

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

