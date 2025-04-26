Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T Finance consolidated net profit rises 14.86% in the March 2025 quarter

L&T Finance consolidated net profit rises 14.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.61% to Rs 4022.92 crore

Net profit of L&T Finance rose 14.86% to Rs 636.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 553.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.61% to Rs 4022.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3670.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.95% to Rs 2643.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2320.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.29% to Rs 15924.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13576.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4022.923670.30 10 15924.2413576.51 17 OPM %60.7055.89 -60.3559.27 - PBDT846.50721.68 17 3630.163143.80 15 PBT805.52694.02 16 3491.263029.03 15 NP636.17553.88 15 2643.662320.10 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tejas Networks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 71.80 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Automotive Stampings & Assemblies standalone net profit declines 35.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Lloyds Metals & Energy consolidated net profit declines 27.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Zenotech Laboratories standalone net profit rises 86.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Hindalco successfully delivers 10K aluminium battery enclosures to Mahindra

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story