L&T Finance consolidated net profit rises 14.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.61% to Rs 4022.92 crore

Net profit of L&T Finance rose 14.86% to Rs 636.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 553.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.61% to Rs 4022.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3670.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.95% to Rs 2643.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2320.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.29% to Rs 15924.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13576.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

