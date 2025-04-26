Automotive Stampings & Assemblies standalone net profit declines 35.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.10% to Rs 188.07 crore

Net profit of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies declined 35.17% to Rs 4.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 19.10% to Rs 188.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 232.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.81% to Rs 16.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.93% to Rs 775.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 880.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

