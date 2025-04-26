Lloyds Metals & Energy consolidated net profit declines 27.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.49% to Rs 1182.66 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Metals & Energy declined 27.10% to Rs 201.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 276.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.49% to Rs 1182.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1545.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.65% to Rs 1449.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1242.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.24% to Rs 6626.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6481.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1182.661545.726626.316481.0122.0829.6629.4726.71266.96464.151976.911775.52244.62447.631896.111726.53201.88276.911449.931242.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News