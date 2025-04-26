Tejas Networks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 71.80 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 54.33% to Rs 1806.43 crore

Net loss of Tejas Networks reported to Rs 71.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 146.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 54.33% to Rs 1806.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1170.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 609.00% to Rs 446.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 265.33% to Rs 8454.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2314.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1806.431170.528454.962314.326.7326.4314.8811.6158.08290.791051.43282.67-45.09232.61698.24100.22-71.80146.78446.5362.98

