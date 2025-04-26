Zenotech Laboratories standalone net profit rises 86.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.33% to Rs 11.11 crore

Net profit of Zenotech Laboratories rose 86.36% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.33% to Rs 11.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.41% to Rs 5.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.04% to Rs 38.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

11.118.0938.9836.7640.2334.2436.3846.874.963.1015.7318.233.231.378.7711.141.230.665.618.30

