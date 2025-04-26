Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zenotech Laboratories standalone net profit rises 86.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Zenotech Laboratories standalone net profit rises 86.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 37.33% to Rs 11.11 crore

Net profit of Zenotech Laboratories rose 86.36% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.33% to Rs 11.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.41% to Rs 5.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.04% to Rs 38.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales11.118.09 37 38.9836.76 6 OPM %40.2334.24 -36.3846.87 - PBDT4.963.10 60 15.7318.23 -14 PBT3.231.37 136 8.7711.14 -21 NP1.230.66 86 5.618.30 -32

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

