Zenotech Laboratories standalone net profit rises 86.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.33% to Rs 11.11 croreNet profit of Zenotech Laboratories rose 86.36% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.33% to Rs 11.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 32.41% to Rs 5.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.04% to Rs 38.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
