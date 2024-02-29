Indices end with decent gains; Nifty settles above 21,150

The key equity domestic benchmarks ended with limited gains after a volatile session on Thursday, investor awaited for third quarter GDP data today. The Nifty closed above 21,950 mark after hitting days low of 21,860.65 in early trade. Banking stocks advanced while media, IT shares declined. Trading was volatile due to February F&O series expiry today.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex up 195.42 points or 0.27% to 72,500.30. The Nifty 50 index added 31.65 points or 0.14% to 21,982.80.

In The broader market, The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.84% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.50%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,947 shares rose and 1,841 shares fell. A total of 121 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slides 4.63% to 15.57.

New Listing:

Shares of GPT Healthcare were ended at Rs 200.25 on the BSE, representing a premium of 7.66% as compared with the issue price of Rs 186.

The scrip was listed at Rs 216.15, exhibiting a premium of 16.21% to the issue price.

The stock has hit a high of 219.70 and a low of 196.10. On the BSE, over 11.58 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Mukka Proteins received 8,85,90,115 bids for shares as against 5,60,00,435 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Thursday (29 February 2024). The issue was subscribed 1.58 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Thursday (29 February 2024) and it will close on Monday (04 March 2024). The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 26 to 28 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 535 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Bharat Highways InvIT received 3,83,46,450 bids for shares as against 10,30,12,800 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Thursday (29 February 2024). The issue was subscribed 0.37 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (28 February 2024) and it will close on Friday (01 March 2024). The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 98 to 100 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 150 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Exicom Telesystems received 2,12,36,10,100 bids for shares as against 1,82,23,540 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Thursday (29 February 2024). The issue was subscribed 116.53 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (27 February 2024) and it will close on Thursday (29 February 2024). The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 135 to 142 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 100 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Platinum Industries received 86,19,02,736 bids for shares as against 96,32,988 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Thursday (29 February 2024). The issue was subscribed 89.47 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (27 February 2024) and it will close on Thursday (29 February 2024). The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 162 to 171 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 87 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The PSU Bank index surged 1.30% to 6,929.85. The index tumbled 3.95% in past four trading sessions.

Union Bank of India (up 4.93%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 3.45%), UCO Bank (up 3.45%), Central Bank of India (up 3.28%), Canara Bank (up 3.1%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 2.85%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 2.48%), Bank of Baroda (up 2.06%), Punjab National Bank (up 1.28%) and State Bank of India (up 1.26%) advanced.

Punjab & Sind Bank advanced 2.48% after the bank announced that its board has approved fundraising of upto Rs 2,000 crore in one or more tranches.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Reliance Industries (RIL) rose 0.54%. The company, Viacom 18 Media and The Walt Disney Company announced the signing of binding definitive agreements to form a joint venture (JV) that will combine the businesses of Viacom18 and Star

PB Fintech fell 0.96%. The company said that the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), has granted certificate of registration to the companys wholly owned subsidiary Policybazaar Insurance Brokers to act as composite insurance broker.

Oil India dropped 3.05%. The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 08 March 2024 to consider and approve second interim dividend for Financial Year 2023-24.

JSW Steel added 0.73%. The company has incorporated a new Wholly-owned Subsidiary JSW Green Steel for manufacture of hot-rolled and coldrolled products of steel which is in line with the main line of business of the company.

Venus Pipes & Tubes surged 5.74% after the company said expansion into fittings business and a planned capex of Rs 175 crore for seamless & welded pipes & tubes.

KSB tumbled 7.35%. The companys consolidated net profit declined 1.78% to Rs 54.9 crore in Q4 CY23 as against with Rs 55.9 crore posted in Q4 CY22. Revenue from operations grew by 14.87% year on year to Rs 602.60 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

NBCC (India) advanced 2.68% after the company announced that it has successfully sale of commercial built up space at Ayurvigyan Nagar, New Delhi. Through an e-auction, approximately 61,000 sq ft of commercial Built up area was sold, with grid controller of India securing the deal valued at Rs 272.68 crore. The basic sale price was Rs 36,000 per sqft, and the space is part of NBCC's redevelopment project for AIIMS Delhi, it added.

Suzlon Energy rallied 4.98% after the firm said that it has received an order from EDF renewables for the development of a 30 MW wind power project.

Emami shed 0.31%. The company said that it has entered into an agreement for investing Rs 1.95 crore, by way of subscription to the compulsorily convertible preference shares of Cannis Lupus Services India, its associate company.

Global Markets:

European shares advanced while Asian stocks traded mixed on Thursday as investors awaited U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index data for clues on the Federal Reserves interest rate path.

The U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index is due later in the day, while Chinas manufacturing purchasing managers index reading is scheduled to be released Friday.

US stocks closed lower on Wednesday as investors awaited the Feds preferred inflation report. The US economy grew at a solid clip in the fourth quarter amid strong consumer spending, the government confirmed on Wednesday. Gross domestic product increased at a 3.2% annualised rate last quarter, revised slightly down from the previously reported 3.3% pace, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said in its second estimate of fourth-quarter GDP growth.

