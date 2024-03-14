Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australia Market falls 0.2%

Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Australia stock market finished session in negative territory on Thursday, 14 March 2024, as losses in financial and consumer discretionary sectors offset gains in miners and pharmaceutical shares.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index dropped 15.82 points, or 0.2%, to 7,713.63. The broader All Ordinaries index sank by 15.58 points, or 0.19%, to 7,973.95.

Total 6 of 11 sectors ended higher despite the decline in the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Materials was the best performing sector, gaining +1.85%, followed by consumer staples (up 0.55%), and healthcare (up 0.43%) sectors. Financial was the worst performing sector, falling 1.88%, followed by consumer discretionary (down 0.73%), and telecom (down 0.71%).

The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were SANDFIRE RESOURCES and EVOLUTION MINING, up 7.22% and 5.96% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were POLYNOVO and EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE, down 6.83% and 6.76% respectively.

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

