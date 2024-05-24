Australia Stocks falls 1.8%

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was down 84.21 points, or 1.08%, to 7,727.59. The broader All Ordinaries index declined 83.93 points, or 1.04%, to 7,999.16.
All 11 major sectors lost ground, with consumer discretionary stocks (down 2.5%) the worst affected. Meanwhile A-REIT, information technology, financial, and consumer staple sectors were also notable losers.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were NRW HOLDINGS and CHALLENGER, up 2.86% and 2.79% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were FLETCHER BUILDING and EMERALD RESOURCES NL, down 6.10% and 4.49% respectively.
Shares of bank and financials and consumer goods companies dropped as profit takers stepped in. Commonwealth Bank lost 2% and NAB was down 1.5%. Retail conglomerate Wesfarmers lost 3.8%.
Shares of tech sector also fell, led by Xero which fell 2.7% and NextDC lost 2.2%. WiseTech finished down 1.4% to $98.67.
The consumer sectors were also weaker. The supermarket giants Woolworths and Coles both lost more than 1%, respectively.
Energy sector declined marginally in the red. Woodside (up 0.6%), Yancoal (up 0.3%) and Santos (up 0.1%) kept the energy sector afloat amid a broad market sell-off.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News