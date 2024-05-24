Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Century Plyboards (India) consolidated net profit declines 30.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Century Plyboards (India) consolidated net profit declines 30.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Sales rise 9.87% to Rs 1060.72 crore

Net profit of Century Plyboards (India) declined 30.63% to Rs 79.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.87% to Rs 1060.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 965.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.24% to Rs 326.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 376.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.56% to Rs 3885.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3646.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1060.72965.45 10 3885.953646.57 7 OPM %12.9416.97 -13.4015.32 - PBDT134.90175.38 -23 533.90589.38 -9 PBT109.53155.36 -29 439.16511.87 -14 NP79.54114.66 -31 326.39376.22 -13

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

