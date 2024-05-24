Century Plyboards (India) consolidated net profit declines 30.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.87% to Rs 1060.72 crore

Net profit of Century Plyboards (India) declined 30.63% to Rs 79.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.87% to Rs 1060.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 965.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.24% to Rs 326.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 376.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.56% to Rs 3885.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3646.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

1060.72965.453885.953646.5712.9416.9713.4015.32134.90175.38533.90589.38109.53155.36439.16511.8779.54114.66326.39376.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News