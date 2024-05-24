Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bodal Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 27.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Bodal Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 27.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.03% to Rs 393.59 crore

Net profit of Bodal Chemicals declined 27.40% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.03% to Rs 393.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 389.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 82.99% to Rs 6.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.41% to Rs 1394.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1574.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales393.59389.58 1 1394.621574.28 -11 OPM %6.386.91 -6.798.47 - PBDT14.9619.22 -22 65.22103.93 -37 PBT-2.064.57 PL 4.7350.84 -91 NP2.042.81 -27 6.4738.03 -83

