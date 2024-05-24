HB Portfolio reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1399.20% to Rs 37.33 crore

Net profit of HB Portfolio reported to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1399.20% to Rs 37.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 129.41% to Rs 7.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 134.35% to Rs 54.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

