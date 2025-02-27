KEI Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

R R Kabel Ltd, Polycab India Ltd, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 February 2025.

KEI Industries Ltd crashed 20.66% to Rs 3011.7 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6528 shares in the past one month.

R R Kabel Ltd lost 19.41% to Rs 894.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3851 shares in the past one month.

Polycab India Ltd tumbled 18.39% to Rs 4699.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14109 shares in the past one month.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd plummeted 9.79% to Rs 961.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37441 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd fell 8.26% to Rs 498.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 60248 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26721 shares in the past one month.

