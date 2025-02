On private placement basis

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has allotted 5,000 Unsecured, Rated, Listed, Subordinated (Tier II), Redeemable Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs. 1,00,000 per debenture, issued at par, at a coupon of 8.30% p.a., for a tenor of 10 years from the date of allotment, on private placement basis to the identified investors.

