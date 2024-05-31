Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Newtime Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Newtime Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 31 2024
Sales reported at Rs 3.23 crore

Net profit of Newtime Infrastructure reported to Rs 7.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 7.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 118.88% to Rs 7.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.230 0 7.423.39 119 OPM %58.200 -59.5749.56 - PBDT1.62-1.27 LP 1.07-2.04 LP PBT1.61-1.27 LP 1.04-2.06 LP NP7.82-3.33 LP 7.93-3.68 LP

First Published: May 31 2024

