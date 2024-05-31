Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr. Fresh Assets reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.66 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dr. Fresh Assets reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.66 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 31 2024
Sales rise 75.28% to Rs 1.56 crore

Net profit of Dr. Fresh Assets reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 75.28% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 81.40% to Rs 1.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 4.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.560.89 75 4.775.30 -10 OPM %-15.38-59.55 --30.829.06 - PBDT0.93-0.68 LP 2.231.26 77 PBT0.88-0.73 LP 2.051.08 90 NP0.66-0.52 LP 1.560.86 81

First Published: May 31 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

