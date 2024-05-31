Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Beekay Niryat reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Beekay Niryat reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.77% to Rs 4.77 crore

Net loss of Beekay Niryat reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 39.77% to Rs 4.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.43% to Rs 2.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.96% to Rs 21.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.777.92 -40 21.0618.48 14 OPM %1.682.53 -3.663.95 - PBDT0.190.33 -42 2.923.15 -7 PBT0.140.33 -58 2.813.15 -11 NP-0.080.27 PL 2.452.83 -13

