Authum Investment & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 463.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 627.53% to Rs 1416.94 crore

Net profit of Authum Investment & Infrastructure rose 463.44% to Rs 1096.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 194.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 627.53% to Rs 1416.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 194.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1416.94194.76 628 OPM %88.5777.18 -PBDT1246.94132.26 843 PBT1245.63130.20 857 NP1096.63194.63 463

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

