Authum Investment & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 463.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 627.53% to Rs 1416.94 crore

Net profit of Authum Investment & Infrastructure rose 463.44% to Rs 1096.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 194.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 627.53% to Rs 1416.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 194.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1416.94194.7688.5777.181246.94132.261245.63130.201096.63194.63

