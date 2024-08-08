Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kirloskar Oil Engines consolidated net profit rises 26.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 5.97% to Rs 1635.55 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Oil Engines rose 26.90% to Rs 159.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 125.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.97% to Rs 1635.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1543.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1635.551543.37 6 OPM %19.7517.27 -PBDT234.33196.81 19 PBT203.99170.01 20 NP159.30125.53 27

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

