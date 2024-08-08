Iykot Hitech Toolroom reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 134.85% to Rs 1.55 crore

Net Loss of Iykot Hitech Toolroom reported to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 134.85% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.550.66 135 OPM %-32.90-53.03 -PBDT-0.52-0.36 -44 PBT-0.56-0.40 -40 NP-0.56-0.40 -40

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

