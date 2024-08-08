Aseem Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 8.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.61% to Rs 332.97 crore

Net profit of Aseem Infrastructure Finance rose 8.32% to Rs 57.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 53.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.61% to Rs 332.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 280.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.332.97280.7296.2396.9577.3869.9575.7868.7157.4353.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp