Auto Pins (India) standalone net profit declines 78.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.34% to Rs 10.55 croreNet profit of Auto Pins (India) declined 78.79% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 18.34% to Rs 10.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10.5512.92 -18 OPM %3.704.88 -PBDT0.240.47 -49 PBT0.090.33 -73 NP0.070.33 -79
