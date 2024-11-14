Auto Pins (India) standalone net profit declines 78.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.34% to Rs 10.55 crore

Net profit of Auto Pins (India) declined 78.79% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 18.34% to Rs 10.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.10.5512.923.704.880.240.470.090.330.070.33

