Rasi Electrodes standalone net profit declines 13.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.27% to Rs 20.63 crore

Net profit of Rasi Electrodes declined 13.98% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.27% to Rs 20.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.20.6321.555.966.221.501.391.301.240.800.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News