Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Auto shares fall

Auto shares fall

Image
Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Auto index falling 1493.65 points or 2.7% at 53836.88 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 4.66%), Exide Industries Ltd (down 3.39%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 3.29%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 2.77%),Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 2.66%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 2.55%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 2.37%), Eicher Motors Ltd (down 2.31%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 2.1%), and Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 2.05%).

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1291.38 or 2.41% at 52352.07.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 286.72 points or 1.8% at 15600.92.

The Nifty 50 index was down 269.25 points or 1.1% at 24130.15.

The BSE Sensex index was down 766.75 points or 0.96% at 79298.41.

More From This Section

Consumer Durables shares slide

Sensex tumbles 775 pts; IndusInd Bank drops over 18%

VST Inds slides after Q2 PAT slumps 37% YoY to Rs 47 cr

Balkrishna Industries Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Glenmark Life drops after PAT slides 20% YoY to Rs 95 crore in Q2

On BSE,662 shares were trading in green, 3217 were trading in red and 87 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Finland needs immigration to grow: Here's how Indians can benefit

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 2: Ashwin removes Young to give India breakthrough

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex drags 900 pts to 79,150, Nifty at 24,100; Bank, Auto lose

HPCL Q2 results: Net profit slumps 98% on fall in refining, fuel margin

LIVE: Germany to increase visas for skilled Indian workforce from 20,000 to 90,000, says PM Modi

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story