Auto shares fall

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Auto index falling 1493.65 points or 2.7% at 53836.88 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 4.66%), Exide Industries Ltd (down 3.39%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 3.29%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 2.77%),Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 2.66%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 2.55%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 2.37%), Eicher Motors Ltd (down 2.31%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 2.1%), and Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 2.05%).

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1291.38 or 2.41% at 52352.07.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 286.72 points or 1.8% at 15600.92.

The Nifty 50 index was down 269.25 points or 1.1% at 24130.15.

The BSE Sensex index was down 766.75 points or 0.96% at 79298.41.

On BSE,662 shares were trading in green, 3217 were trading in red and 87 were unchanged.

