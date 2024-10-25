Consumer Durables shares slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Consumer Durables index falling 2172.75 points or 3.45% at 60732.69 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 10.18%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 4.27%),Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 3.44%),Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (down 3.31%),Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 2.96%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Titan Company Ltd (down 2.52%), Havells India Ltd (down 2.02%), Voltas Ltd (down 1.73%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 1.42%), and Blue Star Ltd (down 1.08%).

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1291.38 or 2.41% at 52352.07.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 286.72 points or 1.8% at 15600.92.

The Nifty 50 index was down 269.25 points or 1.1% at 24130.15.

The BSE Sensex index was down 766.75 points or 0.96% at 79298.41.

On BSE,662 shares were trading in green, 3217 were trading in red and 87 were unchanged.

