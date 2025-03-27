Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Auto shares fall

Auto shares fall

Image
Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Auto index falling 554.64 points or 1.14% at 48149.81 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Tata Motors Ltd (down 5.48%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 3.52%),Uno Minda Ltd (down 2.45%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 2.14%),Bharat Forge Ltd (down 1.97%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 1.6%), MRF Ltd (down 0.87%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 0.82%), Eicher Motors Ltd (down 0.54%), and Exide Industries Ltd (down 0.5%).

On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 3.17%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 0.76%), and Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 0.63%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 270.85 or 0.58% at 46656.55.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 15.97 points or 0.11% at 14450.21.

The Nifty 50 index was up 118.75 points or 0.51% at 23605.6.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 380 pts higher at 77,670; Nifty tests 23,600; Financials svcs up 1%

India's retail market to hit $1.6 trillion by 2030, led by smaller players

F404-IN20 engine delivery bodes well for HAL's revenue outlook: Analysts

Inflection Point Ventures marks 14 exits in 2024, aims for 20 exits in 2025

CLSA bullish on Airtel, Tata Comm; sees data business driving growth

The BSE Sensex index was up 373.11 points or 0.48% at 77661.61.

On BSE,1771 shares were trading in green, 2170 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hero MotoCorp Ltd spurts 2.6%, up for third straight session

Dhruv Consultancy Services inks Rs 1.09 cr agreement with HCC

Arihant Capital incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary

Chavda Infra secures Rs 219 crore work order

Royal Enfield launches the Classic 650 in India

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story