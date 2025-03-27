Arihant Capital incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary

Arihant Capital Markets (ACML) has announced the incorporation of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Arihant Elite Financial Solutions (AEFSL), with its registered office located in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, has issued the Certificate of Incorporation on 22 March 2025.

AEFSL is set to operate in the Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) sector, focusing on other financial service activities, excluding insurance and pension funding. The business of AEFSL aligns with the core operations of ACML, which primarily deals with financial services.

The newly incorporated subsidiary will engage in financing and leasing of household, office, and industrial equipment, as well as vehicles and real estate, leveraging various payment systems. Additionally, AEFSL will offer micro-financing solutions and support industrial enterprises with necessary funding.

Arihant Elite Financial Solutions has been established with an authorized share capital of Rs 11 crore, divided into 1.10 crore equity shares of Rs 10 (Rupees Ten Only) each. ACML will hold 100% of the paid-up share capital upon the allotment of shares by AEFSL.

AEFSL is considered a related party as it is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arihant Capital Markets.

The official announcement was made on Wednesday, 26 March 2025, after market hours.

Arihant Capital Markets acts as a stock broker and commodities broker to execute proprietary trades and also trades on behalf of its clients, which include retail customers (including high net worth individuals), mutual funds, financial institutions and corporate clients. It is registered with Central Depository Services (India) Limited and National Securities Depository Limited in the capacity of depository participant and is also registered with SEBI in the capacity of research analyst and merchant banker. The company is also an AMFI-registered mutual fund distributor.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 37.5% to Rs 12.25 crore on 22.6% decline in net sales to Rs 56.99 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

As of 27 March 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 704.74 crore on the BSE.

