Utilties stocks edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Utilities index decreasing 102.31 points or 1.83% at 5496.26 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 6.82%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 4.06%),Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (down 3.74%),Adani Power Ltd (down 2.72%),NTPC Ltd (down 2.12%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.84%), CESC Ltd (down 1.49%), NHPC Ltd (down 1.16%), Nava Ltd (down 1.14%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.99%).

On the other hand, EMS Ltd (up 8.4%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 3.07%), and Bajel Projects Ltd (up 2.26%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 230.96 or 0.43% at 53820.26.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 50.37 points or 0.32% at 15790.2.

The Nifty 50 index was down 71 points or 0.29% at 24150.9.

The BSE Sensex index was down 242.18 points or 0.3% at 79867.67.

On BSE,2177 shares were trading in green, 1651 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

