Maxcure Nutravedics collaborates with Jagdale Industries

For marketing in ready-to-drink health drinks in aseptic carton packing

Maxcure Nutravedics (Maxcure), a wholly owned subsidiary of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals (Akums) has entered into a Collaboration Agreement with Jagdale Industries (Jagdale).

This collaboration exclusively focuses on aseptic manufacturing and subsequent filling in carton packing for the Ready-to-Drink (RTD) market, targeting an expansive array of health and wellness products.

Together, Akums and Jagdale aims to revolutionize the market by introducing innovative, non-milk-based aseptic carton packing solutions across key categories like:

a) wellness drinks under food, Ayush and nutraceutical frameworks,

b) Sports nutrition with essential electrolytes for hydration and recovery

c) Nutritional products for critical care, diabetes, and weight management.

