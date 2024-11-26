Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maxcure Nutravedics collaborates with Jagdale Industries

Maxcure Nutravedics collaborates with Jagdale Industries

Image
Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For marketing in ready-to-drink health drinks in aseptic carton packing

Maxcure Nutravedics (Maxcure), a wholly owned subsidiary of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals (Akums) has entered into a Collaboration Agreement with Jagdale Industries (Jagdale).

This collaboration exclusively focuses on aseptic manufacturing and subsequent filling in carton packing for the Ready-to-Drink (RTD) market, targeting an expansive array of health and wellness products.

Together, Akums and Jagdale aims to revolutionize the market by introducing innovative, non-milk-based aseptic carton packing solutions across key categories like:

a) wellness drinks under food, Ayush and nutraceutical frameworks,

b) Sports nutrition with essential electrolytes for hydration and recovery

More From This Section

Allcargo Logistics gains after LCL volumes rises 5% in Oct

Apollo Tyres Ltd soars 2.38%

Punjab National Bank up for third straight session

Canara Bank spurts 1.16%, up for third straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd soars 0.35%, rises for fifth straight session

c) Nutritional products for critical care, diabetes, and weight management.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Latest LIVE: President releases coin, stamp on 75th anniversary of Constitution adoption

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 300 pts as bulls take a breather; broader indices up

Hyundai India receives show cause notice for alleged tax discrepancies

Cong seeks to capitalise on BJP rift in Kerala, woos disgruntled leaders

Islamabad PTI protest: Pak Army ordered to shoot on sight. What's going on?

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story