Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 36.7 points or 0.08% at 44794.32 at 09:44 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.2%), Bosch Ltd (up 1.14%),Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.12%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.66%),Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 0.32%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.3%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.2%), and Cummins India Ltd (up 0.06%).

On the other hand, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 1.25%), Apollo Tyres Ltd (down 0.95%), and Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 0.93%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 623.66 or 0.87% at 70931.53.

The Nifty 50 index was down 166.65 points or 0.77% at 21576.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 34.66 points or 0.08% at 44249.82.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 77.42 points or 0.59% at 13148.64.

On BSE,1377 shares were trading in green, 1675 were trading in red and 97 were unchanged.

