Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nodwin Gaming to acquire esports and gaming company 'Ninja Global FZCO'

Nodwin Gaming to acquire esports and gaming company 'Ninja Global FZCO'

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

NODWIN Gaming International (Nodwin Gaming), 100% subsidiary of NODWIN Gaming, material subsidiary of Nazara Technologies has signed definitive agreements to acquire 100% ownership in Ninja Global FZCO (Ninja). Ninja has assets in esports and gaming production assets in Turkey and the Middle East.

The acquisition of Ninja into NODWIN Gaming's global emerging market delivery network is poised to enhance the company's existing capabilities to offer solutions to publishers and brands in the Middle East and the Turkey region. This acquisition, which comes on the heels of acquisition of Games Marketing Services company PublishMe in October, solidifies its presence in the rapidly expanding Middle East and Turkish markets.

With this acquisition Nodwin Gaming has added key multi-language skills making Nodwin Gaming as a cost competitive global delivery and production platform for gaming & esports, capable of delivering world-class experiences across Asia, Middle-East, Turkey, Central Asia, Europe & USA.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This acquisition also readies Nodwin Gaming to expand to Central Asia, where the mobile games market is experiencing rapid growth, across multiplayer and strategy games, driven by tech-savvy youth population.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Reckoning esports initiates fund raising to fuel growth

Nazara Technologies standalone net profit rises 160.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Nazara Technologies consolidated net profit rises 57.04% in the December 2023 quarter

Nifty below 21,700; Media shares under pressure

Lupin gets USFDA approval for Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution

Market tumbles in early trade; Nifty below 21,550

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd Slips 5%, S&amp;P BSE IT Sector index Shed 1.6%

IRCTC Q3 PAT jumps 17% YoY to Rs 300 cr

Hero MotoCorp opens bookings for flagship motorcycle - Mavrick 440

Godrej Properties acquires 12.5 acres of land in Hyderabad

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story