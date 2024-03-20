Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 177.73 points or 0.38% at 46805.74 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Eicher Motors Ltd (up 3.77%), Cummins India Ltd (up 2.53%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 2.29%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.05%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Apollo Tyres Ltd (down 1.92%), MRF Ltd (down 1.22%), and Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.05%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 201.23 or 0.28% at 72213.28.

The Nifty 50 index was up 42.95 points or 0.2% at 21860.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 107.02 points or 0.26% at 41438.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 32.94 points or 0.26% at 12773.34.

On BSE,1571 shares were trading in green, 1395 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

