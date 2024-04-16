Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 254.58 points or 0.52% at 49546.66 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 1.64%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 1.41%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.13%),Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.89%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.67%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.54%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 0.48%), Bosch Ltd (up 0.4%), Cummins India Ltd (up 0.31%), and Tata Motors Ltd (up 0.19%).

On the other hand, Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 0.6%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 0.58%), and Apollo Tyres Ltd (down 0.46%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 319.46 or 0.44% at 73080.32.

The Nifty 50 index was down 66.05 points or 0.3% at 22206.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 307.92 points or 0.68% at 45474.79.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 23.31 points or 0.17% at 13699.59.

On BSE,2031 shares were trading in green, 862 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

