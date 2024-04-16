Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 254.58 points or 0.52% at 49546.66 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 1.64%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 1.41%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.13%),Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.89%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.67%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.54%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 0.48%), Bosch Ltd (up 0.4%), Cummins India Ltd (up 0.31%), and Tata Motors Ltd (up 0.19%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 0.6%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 0.58%), and Apollo Tyres Ltd (down 0.46%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 319.46 or 0.44% at 73080.32.

The Nifty 50 index was down 66.05 points or 0.3% at 22206.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 307.92 points or 0.68% at 45474.79.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 23.31 points or 0.17% at 13699.59.

On BSE,2031 shares were trading in green, 862 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nifty scales above 22,000; auto shares in demand

Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks edge higher

Energy shares rise

Oil and Gas shares gain

Market opens on lower side in early trade; breadth strong

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd Falls 1.47%

Jio Financial rises after forming JV with BlackRock for wealth management &amp; broking business

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story