Auto stocks edge higher

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Auto stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Auto index increasing 655.17 points or 1.29% at 51521.54 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 3.4%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 2.69%),Eicher Motors Ltd (up 2.09%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.41%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.39%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.96%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 0.47%), Bosch Ltd (up 0.45%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 0.39%), and MRF Ltd (up 0.34%).

On the other hand, Apollo Tyres Ltd (down 0.57%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 0.48%), and Exide Industries Ltd (down 0.35%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 154.6 or 0.32% at 47795.18.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 51.85 points or 0.34% at 14997.3.

The Nifty 50 index was down 3.05 points or 0.01% at 24458.1.

The BSE Sensex index was down 55.61 points or 0.07% at 80741.23.

On BSE,1221 shares were trading in green, 1752 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

First Published: May 06 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

